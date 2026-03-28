E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran’s Ghalibaf says Iran will ‘accelerate’ collapse of Israeli military

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Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran will “accelerate” the collapse of the Israeli military and government.

In a post on X, he says that according to the Israeli military chief, Tel Aviv’s military “will collapse into itself”, referring to a warning from Israeli military Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir a day prior that the armed force could collapse as a result of endless fighting.

“By escalating tensions and attacking Iran’s industrial infrastructure, the criminal Zionist regime is attempting to ignore these warnings and restore the confidence of its corrupt cabinet and army,” Ghalibaf writes on X.

“Iran’s fierce response will accelerate this ongoing collapse.”

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