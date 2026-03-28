Bahrain bans use of drones until further notice

Bahrain has banned the use of drones within its territory until further notice, according to a notification from the interior ministry.

The Bahraini police has said in a statement that the move is being taken to “preserve the security and safety of the homeland and enhance civil protection”.

“The Ministry of Interior indicated that any (drone) violating the ban will be intercepted and destroyed, and legal measures will be taken against anyone who violates this ban, which is in effect from today until further notice,” a statement reads.