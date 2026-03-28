War ‘engineered for Netanyahu’s political survival’, Turkish FM says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says that the US-Israeli war on Iran is being fought for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “political survival”.

“Let us be clear: this may be the Israelis’ war of choice, but the entire world is paying the price. As the conflict prolongs, the geopolitical and economic complications multiply at an alarming rate,” Fidan has said at a summit.

“This is a war engineered for Netanyahu’s political survival, yet its burden unfortunately falls upon the rest of the world,” he adds, noting that the war carries potential to divide nations, which is why Turkiye continues to call for restraint.