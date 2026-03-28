Pakistanis in Qatar urged against sharing unverified information

The Pakistani embassy in Doha has urged Pakistani nationals to refrain from circulating unverified information and images, in line with an order from the Qatari interior ministry.

“In light of the directives from the Ministry of Interior of Qatar, all Pakistanis are requested to refrain from sharing unverified videos, images, and rumours on any platform,” the embassy says on X.

It adds that Pakistani nationals should obtain information solely from official sources and “demonstrate responsible citizenship” by avoiding spreading false or misleading content.