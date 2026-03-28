In phone call with Saudi crown prince, Modi condemns attacks on regional energy infrastructure

In a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

In a post on X, Modi said he discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia with the Saudi crown prince.

“We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure,” the Indian prime minister said, thanking the crown prince for his continued support for the “welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia”.