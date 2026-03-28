Iran Guards say dismantled US, Israeli ‘cluster bombs’ in southern province

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it found and dismantled more than 120 unexploded cluster bombs, alleging they were dropped during US and Israeli attacks on a southern province, AFP reports.

“So far, 122 cluster bombs have been discovered and destroyed around Shiraz and in several towns,” the ISNA news agency has quoted Jalal Yarmohammadi, deputy head of public relations for the Guards in Fars province, as saying.

It was not immediately clear when the bombs, which involve a single projectile that releases multiple bomblets, were dropped, though the statement said it was “several days ago”.