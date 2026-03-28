IRGC claims targeting US forces in Dubai

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, has said “Iranian forces targeted two locations where more than 500 US forces were hiding in Dubai with missiles and drones, inflicting heavy losses on them”, according to Al Jazeera.

In remarks carried by the Tasnim news agency, he added: “We had previously warned that the aggressive American army had fled and hidden outside its bases due to the powerful invasion of the armed forces and the destruction of its bases in the region.”

He added, “Trump and the leaders of the American military must realise that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers and they will have no choice but to surrender.”