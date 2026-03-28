Iran says over 93,000 civilian sites damaged in ongoing Israeli-US airstrikes

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has said Israeli-US airstrikes have damaged more than 93,000 civilian properties as the war enters its fifth week, Al Jazeera reports.

Of those, 71,547 were homes in multiple provinces, alongside 20,779 commercial sites. In Tehran alone, 31,562 residential and commercial units have been damaged, the report added.

Authorities also recorded damage to 295 health and emergency facilities and 600 schools.

Officials said 48 operational emergency vehicles and 46 ambulances were damaged, along with three rescue helicopters operated by Iran’s Red Crescent Society and emergency services.