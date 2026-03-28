E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran says over 93,000 civilian sites damaged in ongoing Israeli-US airstrikes

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Iran’s Red Crescent Society has said Israeli-US airstrikes have damaged more than 93,000 civilian properties as the war enters its fifth week, Al Jazeera reports.

Of those, 71,547 were homes in multiple provinces, alongside 20,779 commercial sites. In Tehran alone, 31,562 residential and commercial units have been damaged, the report added.

Authorities also recorded damage to 295 health and emergency facilities and 600 schools.

Officials said 48 operational emergency vehicles and 46 ambulances were damaged, along with three rescue helicopters operated by Iran’s Red Crescent Society and emergency services.

A journalist stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle during the visit of a car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike, on March 28, 2026. — AFP
A journalist stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle during the visit of a car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike, on March 28, 2026. — AFP
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