Indonesia says ‘positive’ talks with Iran to let tankers pass Hormuz strait

Indonesia is in talks with Iran to secure safe passage for its tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran responding favourably to Jakarta’s diplomatic efforts, a foreign ministry spokesman, AFP reports.

Indonesian tankers Pertamina Pride and Gamsunoro, owned by a subsidiary of state energy firm Pertamina, remain in the Gulf, a company spokesperson said.

The Indonesian government and its embassy in Tehran have held talks with the Iranian embassy in Jakarta and relevant parties in Tehran, which has responded positively to allow the ships to safely pass through the strait, foreign ministry spokesman Vahd Nabyl Achmad Mulachela said.

“The Iran embassy [in Jakarta] has conveyed the Iran government’s favourable consideration regarding the safe passage of Pertamina Group’s vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” he told AFP.