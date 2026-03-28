PHOTOS: Destruction in Tehran amid US-Israeli strikes Published March 28, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A view of a car repair shop and dealership damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 28, 2026. — Reuters A photograph shows the damage to a nearby building during the visit of a car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, on March 28, 2026. — AFP Debris litters the ground at car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike, amid a US-Israeli war on Iran, on March 28, 2026. — AFP