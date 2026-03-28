An Israeli strike on a media car in southern Lebanon killed at least two Lebanese broadcast journalists, Lebanon’s Al Manar TV reported, according to Reuters.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.
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An Israeli strike on a media car in southern Lebanon killed at least two Lebanese broadcast journalists, Lebanon’s Al Manar TV reported, according to Reuters.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.