Maersk halts operations at Oman’s Salalah port due to security incident

Danish container shipping group Maersk has temporarily halted its operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman, it said, following a security incident that occurred earlier today, Reuters reports.

All Maersk crew were safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping giant said in a statement.

The port was evacuated after an incident damaged a terminal crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations across the facility.

Maersk currently estimates that operations will be halted for approximately 48 hours, it said.