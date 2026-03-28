E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Bahrain has intercepted over 550 Iranian projectiles since war on Iran began

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Bahrain’s military has said it has intercepted and destroyed 174 Iranian missiles and 385 drones targeting the country since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran a month ago, Al Jazeera reports.

In a social media post, it called the use of drones and ballistic missiles to target civilian infrastructure and private property “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter”, and “a direct threat to regional peace and security”.

Alarm sirens were activated in Bahrain twice earlier today to warn of incoming strikes, while the interior minister urged the public to “head to the nearest safe place”.

The ministry said a fire at an unidentified facility was under control, the report added.

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