US-Israeli strikes hit multiple residential, civilian areas in Iran: Iranian media

Iranian media has said that US-Israeli strikes hit multiple residential areas, killing more than a dozen people overnight, AFP reports.

Strikes on residential areas in Borujerd, a city in the western province of Lorestan, killed “seven and wounded 36 others”, Fars news agency quoted provincial official Ghodratollah Valadi as saying.

Similar attacks on the northwestern city of Zanjan today killed at least five people and wounded seven others, according to ISNA, quoting the city’s political deputy governor Ali Sadeghi.