E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran president stresses need to ‘build trust in order to facilitate talks’ on war: PMO

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

According to the PM Office, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif’s “sincere diplomatic efforts” and shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran.

“He stressed upon the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation. In this regard, he praised the prime minister for Pakistan’s supportive role for peace,” PMO stated. 

PM Shehbaz thanked the Iranian president and “assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace and stability in the region”, it added.

A view of Milad Tower, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran on March 28, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
A view of Milad Tower, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran on March 28, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe