Iran president stresses need to ‘build trust in order to facilitate talks’ on war: PMO

According to the PM Office, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif’s “sincere diplomatic efforts” and shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran.

“He stressed upon the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation. In this regard, he praised the prime minister for Pakistan’s supportive role for peace,” PMO stated.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Iranian president and “assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace and stability in the region”, it added.