PM Shehbaz tells Iran president of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to ‘create conducive environment for peace talks’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, which lasted for “more than an hour”, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts,” the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz apprised the Iranian president of the “diplomatic outreach efforts currently being undertaken” by him, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir to “engage the US, brotherly Gulf and Islamic countries, to create a conducive environment for peace talks”.

“He briefed the Iranian president on the strong endorsement of Pakistan’s peace initiative and expressed the hope that a viable path towards ending hostilities could be found collectively,” the PMO statement added.