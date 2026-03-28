Zelensky says Ukraine, UAE ‘agreed to cooperate’ on defence

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to cooperate on defence amid Iran’s drone strikes across the region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, AFP reports.

Zelensky said on social media he had met with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and that the two leaders “agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defense. Our teams will finalise the details.”

“For all normal states, it is important to ensure stability and protect lives amid today’s threats. Ukraine has relevant expertise in this area,” he said.