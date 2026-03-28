Yemen’s Houthis confirm launching attack on Israel for first time in current war

Yemen’s Houthis have confirmed that they had launched an attack on Israel for the first time during the current Israeli-US war against Iran, marking their entry into the conflict and raising the prospects of a broader regional confrontation, Reuters notes.

Israel earlier said it was working to intercept a missile from Yemen.

The group said the attack with a barrage of missiles came after continued targeting of infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories, adding that their operations would continue until the “aggression” on all fronts ends.