E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis confirm launching attack on Israel for first time in current war

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Yemen’s Houthis have confirmed that they had launched an attack on Israel for the first time during the current Israeli-US war against Iran, marking their entry into the conflict and raising the prospects of a broader regional confrontation, Reuters notes.

Israel earlier said it was working to intercept a missile from Yemen.

The group said the attack with a barrage of missiles came after continued targeting of infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories, adding that their operations would continue until the “aggression” on all fronts ends.

A Palestinian flag is raised as Houthis rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on March 27, 2026. — AFP
A Palestinian flag is raised as Houthis rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on March 27, 2026. — AFP
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