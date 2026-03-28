Israel strikes towns, villages across southern Lebanon

Israel has carried out dawn airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, state media reports according to AFP, while Hezbollah announced attacks on Israeli forces.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported “a series of strikes” at dawn on the town of Majdal Selm and “successive strikes” on the towns of Kafra, Hanniyeh, Touline and Adloun. Several Israeli strikes also targeted the city of Nabatiyeh, hitting “residential and commercial buildings and a fuel station”.

At the same time, the agency reported strikes on border towns, particularly Taybeh, along with “an attempt by enemy forces to advance toward the Litani area”.

For its part, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that it had targeted gatherings of Israeli forces in Debel, a predominantly Christian border town with some remaining residents despite the war.