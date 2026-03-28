US and Iraq ‘intensify cooperation’ against pro-Iran attacks: embassy

The United States and Iraq will “intensify cooperation” to prevent pro-Iran attacks and ensure Iraqi territory is not used to launch assaults against US facilities, Washington’s embassy in Baghdad said in a statement.

“The Iraqi and US sides decided to intensify cooperation to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure that Iraqi territory is not used as a launching point for any aggression against the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Security Forces, Iraqi strategic facilities and assets, as well as against US personnel, diplomatic missions, and the Global Coalition,” the US embassy in Baghdad said in a statement posted on X.