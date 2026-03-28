A worker was injured in a drone attack on Oman’s Salalah port while a crane suffered limited damage, Oman’s government said, according to Reuters.
Oman had served as a mediator between the United States and Iran before the current war.
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A worker was injured in a drone attack on Oman’s Salalah port while a crane suffered limited damage, Oman’s government said, according to Reuters.
Oman had served as a mediator between the United States and Iran before the current war.