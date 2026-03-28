08 Jul, 2026 Hamas’s move THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...

Updated 08 Jul, 2026 Terrorism threat THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...

08 Jul, 2026 Football meddling AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...

07 Jul, 2026 America at 250 THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...

07 Jul, 2026 Ravi encroachments SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...