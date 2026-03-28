Bahrain’s interior ministry has issued a public alert, urging people to move to safety.
“The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said in a post on X.
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Bahrain’s interior ministry has issued a public alert, urging people to move to safety.
“The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said in a post on X.