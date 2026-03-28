The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that five Indians were injured after debris fell “following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems”.
The incident occurred in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.
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The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that five Indians were injured after debris fell “following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems”.
The incident occurred in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.