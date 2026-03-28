E-Paper | July 08, 2026

‘Strait of Trump’: US president says Iran must open key waterway

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US President Donald Trump has insisted Iran must open up the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic to make a peace deal — and dubbed the crucial waterway the “Strait of Trump”, AFP reports.

Trump, who has renamed several buildings in Washington after himself during his second term, said his comment was a “mistake” but then added that “there’s no accidents with me”.

Repeating his claims that Tehran is ready to make a deal despite its denials, the 79-year-old US leader said that talks were underway to negotiate an end to the month-long conflict.

US President Donald Trump greets the crowd before speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit at the Faena Hotel on March 27, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. — AFP
US President Donald Trump greets the crowd before speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit at the Faena Hotel on March 27, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. — AFP
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