E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discuss possibility of conflict settlement

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has discussed the possibility of a diplomatic settlement in the Iran war with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov’s ministry says according to Reuters.

“The ministers discussed in detail the most difficult military-political crisis in the Middle East, which erupted as a result of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran,” the statement on the ministry website said.

“There was an exchange of views on the prospects of shifting the conflict into a channel for a political-diplomatic settlement based on international law and taking into account the legitimate interests of all countries in the region.”

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