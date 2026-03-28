A series of explosions shook Tehran in the early hours of today, an AFP journalist has said, reporting around 10 intense blasts in the Iranian capital.
A plume of black smoke could be seen rising over the city after the blasts, the journalist said.
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A series of explosions shook Tehran in the early hours of today, an AFP journalist has said, reporting around 10 intense blasts in the Iranian capital.
A plume of black smoke could be seen rising over the city after the blasts, the journalist said.