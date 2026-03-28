E-Paper | July 08, 2026

One killed in Israel as army reports missiles fired from Iran

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Emergency responders say a man has been killed in Israel after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran, as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and explosions were heard from Jericho, AFP reports.

A man, thought to be around 60, died in Tel Aviv following the latest attack, the Magen David Adom emergency service reported, adding that two people suffered mild injuries.

There was a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene of a missile impact and a main road was partially cordoned off, images from Magen David Adom showed.

A witness shared video footage with AFP apparently showing an inbound missile barrage over Jerusalem as the Israeli military said it was scrambling search and rescue teams to impact sites in central Israel.

AFP correspondents heard the sound of explosions from Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe