One killed in Israel as army reports missiles fired from Iran

Emergency responders say a man has been killed in Israel after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran, as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and explosions were heard from Jericho, AFP reports.

A man, thought to be around 60, died in Tel Aviv following the latest attack, the Magen David Adom emergency service reported, adding that two people suffered mild injuries.

There was a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene of a missile impact and a main road was partially cordoned off, images from Magen David Adom showed.

A witness shared video footage with AFP apparently showing an inbound missile barrage over Jerusalem as the Israeli military said it was scrambling search and rescue teams to impact sites in central Israel.

AFP correspondents heard the sound of explosions from Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem.