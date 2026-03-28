Yemen’s Houthis say ‘fingers on the trigger’ as US-Israeli war on Iran widens

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have said they are ready to intervene militarily if other countries join the United States and Israel in their war against Iran, or if the Red Sea is used to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reports.

“We confirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention” if any new alliances join Washington and Israel against Iran and its allies, or if the Red Sea is used for “hostile operations” against Iran, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.