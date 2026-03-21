Iran targeted but did not hit joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean with missiles: report

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at ​Diego Garcia but did ‌not hit the US-UK military base in the Indian ​Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing multiple US officials.

Neither missile hit the target, which is around 4,000km from Iranian territory, but the launch suggests that Tehran has missiles with longer ranges than previously thought, the report said, according to AFP.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

One of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was targeted by an interceptor fired from a US warship, though it was not clear if the missile was hit, WSJ reported.

Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for “defensive” operations in Iran.

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