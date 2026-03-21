E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Iran targeted but did not hit joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean with missiles: report

Published March 21, 2026 Updated March 21, 2026 08:19am
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Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at ​Diego Garcia but did ‌not hit the US-UK military base in the Indian ​Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing multiple US officials.

Neither missile hit the target, which is around 4,000km from Iranian territory, but the launch suggests that Tehran has missiles with longer ranges than previously thought, the report said, according to AFP.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

One of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was targeted by an interceptor fired from a US warship, though it was not clear if the missile was hit, WSJ reported.

Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for “defensive” operations in Iran.

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File photo of Diego Garcia,largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966. — Reuters
File photo of Diego Garcia,largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966. — Reuters
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