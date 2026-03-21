E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Israel military says striking ‘regime targets’ in Tehran

Published March 21, 2026 Updated March 21, 2026 08:23am
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The Israeli military has said it launched strikes on “regime targets” in Tehran earlier today, after reporting several rounds of Iranian missile fire at Israel, AFP reports.

A brief Israeli military statement said forces were “striking Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran” following an earlier air raid that it said targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

The military earlier said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” at least three times within six hours.

The Iranian capital has come under near-daily bombardment since a joint US-Israeli attack started the war on February 28.

Mourners march during the funeral ceremony for Iran’s slain intelligence minister Esmail Khatib and his family after the Friday prayers in Tehran on March 20, 2026. — AFP
Mourners march during the funeral ceremony for Iran’s slain intelligence minister Esmail Khatib and his family after the Friday prayers in Tehran on March 20, 2026. — AFP
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