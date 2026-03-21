The Israeli military has said it was striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, after issuing an evacuation warning for seven neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Reuters reports.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
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The Israeli military has said it was striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, after issuing an evacuation warning for seven neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Reuters reports.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.