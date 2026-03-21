The Saudi defence ministry has said it intercepted and destroyed five drones in the country’s eastern region, reports Al Jazeera.
The ministry did not provide details on the origin of the drone or whether there were any casualties or damage.
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The Saudi defence ministry has said it intercepted and destroyed five drones in the country’s eastern region, reports Al Jazeera.
The ministry did not provide details on the origin of the drone or whether there were any casualties or damage.