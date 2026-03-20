Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence says it has intercepted and destroyed three drones in the Eastern Province, Al Jazeera reports.
The interceptions come less than an hour after Saudi defences downed two other drones in the same area.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence says it has intercepted and destroyed three drones in the Eastern Province, Al Jazeera reports.
The interceptions come less than an hour after Saudi defences downed two other drones in the same area.