Khamenei says Iran dealt enemies ‘dizzying blow’ in war

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said that Iranians have dealt a “dizzying blow” to the country’s “enemies”, reports AFP.

By showing unity and resolve, Iranians had “dealt him (the enemy) a dizzying blow so that he now starts uttering contradictory words and nonsense,” Khamenei said in a written message for Persian New Year.

He also said Iran and allied forces in the region were “in no way” behind attacks on Oman and Turkey during the war, instead blaming “deception by the Zionist enemy” in reference to Israel.