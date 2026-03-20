Attacks on energy infrastructure ‘economic and environmental catastrophe’ for civilians in Gulf, Iran: HRW
Human Rights Watch has warned that continued tit-for-tat strikes on energy infrastructure by Iran, Israel and the United States “risk causing economic and environmental catastrophe to civilians” in Iran, across the Gulf and economically marginalised people worldwide.
A statement from the group’s Middle East and North Africa Deputy Director, Michael Page, has called for an end to any attacks targeting civilian energy infrastructure.