Israeli weapons factory torched in the Czech Republic

A facility linked to Israeli arms giant Elbit Systems has been set ablaze in the Czech Republic, with an underground group claiming responsibility and authorities launching an investigation, Al Jazeera reports.

Several buildings at the site, a joint operation involving a Czech company and Elbit Systems, were destroyed in the early morning attack.

Elbit Systems describes itself as a key supplier of land and air weapons used by the Israeli military in its wars, including in Gaza and Iran.

A group calling itself The Earthquake Faction said it carried out the attack, declaring on Telegram: “The site is central to the European operations of Israel’s biggest weapons producer. Now, it’s in flames.”

“We are in the belly of the beast, surrounded by the stench of evil,” the group said, adding: “There is no time to beg the complicit international governments… we will take necessary action to quash their means to kill.”