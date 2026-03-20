Spain’s cabinet will impose controls on business profit margins and extended rental contracts as part of a package of economic measures to counter the impact of the war in the Middle East, Reuters reports quoting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz.
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Spain’s cabinet will impose controls on business profit margins and extended rental contracts as part of a package of economic measures to counter the impact of the war in the Middle East, Reuters reports quoting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz.