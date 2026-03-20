F-35 hit ‘moment of collapse of an order’, says Iranian parliament speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has described the F-35 US jet being hit as a “moment of collapse of an order”.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “The F-35 was not just a fighter jet but a statue of the US military’s invincibility and arrogance. A theological symbol claimed to be invisible to any eye and superior to any power; but the hand of God is above their hands”.

“This symbol was struck for the first time in the world, yet God cast. And this was the moment of collapse of an order,” he added.