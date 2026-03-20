Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced that it has intercepted and destroyed another drone over al-Jawf province in the north of the country, amid a continuing stream of drone attacks over several hours, Al Jazeera reports.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced that it has intercepted and destroyed another drone over al-Jawf province in the north of the country, amid a continuing stream of drone attacks over several hours, Al Jazeera reports.