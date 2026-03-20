Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced that it has intercepted and downed five more drones over the Eastern Province, which is considered the economic hub of the country and location of key oilfields, Al Jazeera reports.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced that it has intercepted and downed five more drones over the Eastern Province, which is considered the economic hub of the country and location of key oilfields, Al Jazeera reports.