Iran fires at Israel after Netanyahu boasts of war gains

Iran has launched multiple rounds of missiles towards Israel, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the Islamic republic has been “decimated” by war, AFP reports.

Israel’s military said it had identified three rounds of missile fire in the hour and a half preceding midnight (3am PKT), and another a few hours later.

AFP reporters heard several loud blasts over Jerusalem as air raid sirens rang out across the city during one of the earlier attacks. The Magen David Adom emergency services reported no casualties, but police said there was damage in several locations.