Iran president warns if world would not stand firm against destruction of global legal norms, its ‘flames will burn many’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that if the world would not stand firm against the US aggression, “its flames will burn many”.

“The nature of the zionist regime is state terrorism. Yet US aggression against Iran and the assassination of the martyred leader sets a new precedent in international disputes that will destroy global legal norms. If the world fails to stand firm [against this crisis], its flames will burn many,” he posted on X.