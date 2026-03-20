The US military has claimed it struck Iran’s surface-to-surface missile plant Karaj.
The plant was used to “assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighbouring countries, and commercial shipping,” the US Central Command claims.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
The US military has claimed it struck Iran’s surface-to-surface missile plant Karaj.
The plant was used to “assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighbouring countries, and commercial shipping,” the US Central Command claims.