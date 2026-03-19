China calls killing of Iran’s Larijani, leaders ‘unacceptable’

China has condemned the killing of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani by an Israeli air strike, calling it “unacceptable,” AFP reports.

“We have always opposed the use of force in international relations. The acts of killing Iranian state leaders and attacking civilian targets are even more unacceptable,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference when asked about Larijani’s death.

“China urges the parties concerned to immediately cease military operations and prevent the regional situation from spiralling out of control”, Lin said.