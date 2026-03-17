Tree felling in Upper South Waziristan resented

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Local elders and community representatives have resented the illegal felling of forests in parts of Upper South Waziristan tribal district and urged authorities to ensure the protection of community forests without delay.

Addressing a news conference at the Mehsud Press Club on Sunday, lawyer Ihsanullah Mehsud said the massive tree felling had been reported in the Mardar Algad area, also known as Halal Algad locally.

He said trees were being chopped down without legal justification.

Mr Mehsud said a preliminary report prepared by the forest department acknowledged that the trees being cut down belonged to community forests, so their felling was illegal.

Elders demand protection of community forests without delay

He said though the matter was serious, authorities hadn’t issued any clear explanation or statement on it.

The lawyer said the forest department’s report mentioned that personnel from the Asman Manza Brigade were involved in the felling of trees, but authorities had yet to issue a clarification.

“The Asman Manza area is situated on a high elevation, so the presence of trees should not pose a major security risk,” he said.

Mr Mehsud said that the local population had always cooperated with government institutions and security forces on matters related to security and development.

He pointed out that the community had earlier provided around 1,000 kanals of land free of charge to the government for the establishment of a security camp in the area. “The purpose of providing this land was to facilitate security arrangements and help address local concerns,” he said.

The lawyer also alleged that certain individuals were creating obstacles in the return of the timber that belonged to the community and were demanding money in exchange for it.

He added that such actions were unlawful and violated the rights of the local population.

“If these activities continue, they may create mistrust and unrest among residents,” he warned.

Mr Mehsud emphasised that forests were a valuable natural resource of the region and played a key role in maintaining environmental balance.

He called for a transparent investigation into the forest felling and urged authorities to act against those responsible in accordance with the law.

The lawyer said that the protection of forests was essential not only for environmental reasons but also for safeguarding the rights and interests of local communities.

He also urged the Peshawar corps commander to intervene and ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter to address the concerns of the local population.

Other elders present on the occasion also highlighted the importance of preserving forests and natural resources in the region.

They said the forests of Upper South Waziristan were an important part of the local ecosystem and must be protected from unlawful exploitation.

The elders hoped that authorities would take appropriate steps to protect forests in Upper South Waziristan while ensuring justice for the local community.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026