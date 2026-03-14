ICC reprimands captain Salman Ali Agha for breaching code of conduct in Bangladesh ODI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday it has officially reprimanded Salman Ali Agha for breaching Level 1 of its code of conduct during a One-Day International against Bangladesh.

“Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match’,” the ICC said in a statement.

It stated that one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, for “whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period”.

“The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being run out, Agha threw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground in an inappropriate manner,” the ICC noted.

It added that Agha “admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing”.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge.

Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat (C) successfully appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) against Bangladesh’s Litton Das during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

In their second ODI in Dhaka, which was hampered by rain, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the third ODI on Sunday, with the three-match series level at 1-1.

The run-out and ‘sportsman spirit’ row

Agha top-scored with 64 from 62 balls and shared a 109-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (44).

However, Agha’s innings ended in a dramatic run-out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the non-striker’s end that sparked animated reactions on the field.

Short of his crease at the non-striker’s end, Agha bent down to pick up the ball to return it to the bowler after Rizwan had driven it towards him.

However, Mehidy circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps.

Salman Agha (R) speaks with Bangladesh’s captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his dismissal during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the spirit of cricket and had echoes of the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia’s Alex Carey stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s.

Following the match, Agha said Miraz should have shown the sportsman spirit.

“I think sportsman spirit has to be there,” Agha told reporters after Pakistan’s 128-run win.

“What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it’s right, it’s right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done it differently.”

“I would have gone for sportsman spirit.”

Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet, but later downplayed his outburst.

“I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he had already decided.”

“If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But … whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”