Up to 50,000 new renal disease cases may emerge this year, PMA warns

KARACHI: Pakistan faces an escalating crisis of kidney failure, largely driven by consumption of contaminated water. The country is projected to see nearly 25,000 to 50,000 new end-stage renal disease patients this year alone who will require life-saving dialysis or transplantation.

These concerns were raised by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in a message released on Thursday in connection with the World Kidney Day. This year’s theme is ‘Kidney health for all — caring for people, protecting the planet’.

“Contaminated water is a primary driver of renal failure in Pakistan. Reports suggest that up to 80 per cent of the population lacks access to safe drinking water,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro representing PMA, stressing that the situation is more worrisome in rural areas, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

According to him, studies conducted in different parts of the country have shown that water is contaminated with heavy metals — such as high contents of arsenic and lead — hard minerals as well as pathogens.

Links consumption of contaminated water to rising kidney failure cases; seeks national emergency plan to ensure supply of clean, filtered water to people

“All forms of contamination have been detected in water being supplied to the masses. Studies in urban areas like Karachi suggest that over 90 per cent of water sources are contaminated with hazardous pollutants,” Dr Shoro said, linking growing cases of disease in children in the country to unsafe water.

The crisis, he pointed out, was getting worse with each passing day with spike in fuel prices.

“In Karachi, over 80 per cent of residents are forced to buy water. The city faces an acute shortage of gas supplies too that leaves the common man with no option but to use water without boiling it,” he said, adding that getting clean water has become a luxury for many people in the city.

Highlighting the case of rural Sindh, the PMA representative questioned ‘government wisdom’ in making multi-billion allocations for dedicated health facilities for kidney disease but not a single penny for provision of clean water.

On behalf of the association, he demanded a national emergency plan to provide clean, filtered water to prevent waterborne toxins from destroying the kidneys of citizens.

In its message, the association stated that the current medical data indicates that chronic kidney disease affects approximately 15 to 20 per cent of adults over the age of 40 in the country, with an estimated annual incidence of up to 100 cases per million population.

It underscores that kidney health is a fundamental right that cannot be achieved without structural changes.

“We call upon the government to increase health spending that remains alarmingly low, recently reported at less than 1 per cent of the GDP. We demand a significant increase in the healthcare budget to meet the needs of a growing population.”

The PMA also demanded greater financial allocation for basic health units across the country to ensure early screening for diabetes and hypertension — the two leading causes of kidney failure.

“We demand the urgent expansion of dialysis centres and nephrology departments in public hospitals to serve the underprivileged, who are currently priced out of private specialised care.”

The association calls for individual protection, while advising the general public to use only boiled or filtered water.

“Avoid untreated groundwater which may contain high levels of arsenic and heavy metals. Regularly check your blood pressure and sugar levels. Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension are responsible for over 60 per cent of kidney failure cases,” it says.

It also urged citizens to avoid high-sodium ‘junk foods’, processed snacks, and carbonated drinks as high salt intake is a direct contributor to hypertension and kidney strain.

“We urge parents to keep children away from fast foods and excessive sugar. Early-onset of obesity is a growing precursor to chronic kidney issues in our younger generation.”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026