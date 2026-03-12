UK police to use River Thames to keep pro-Iranian rally apart from opponents

British police have said they will use the River Thames as a barrier to separate pro-Iranian protesters from counterdemonstrators ​in central London this weekend in what they say is a ‌unique way of preventing possible violent clashes, reports Reuters.

The police, with the approval of interior minister Shabana Mahmood, announced earlier this week that Sunday’s planned annual Al Quds march, organised by ​the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), had been banned, citing the tensions and risks ​created by the Iran war.

However, that ban does not prevent a ⁠static assembly, and the IHRC, which police said is supportive of the ​Iranian regime, intends to go ahead with a rally for “Palestinian liberation.”

London Assistant Commissioner ​Ade Adelekan said that in order “to reduce the risk of serious public disorder,” the IHRC protest would be held on the south bank of the Thames.

A counterprotest, involving a mix ​of groups from opponents of the Tehran government to pro-Israeli supporters, will ​be on the other side of the river, with Westminster’s Lambeth Bridge closed.

“This is a ‌new ⁠bespoke tactic, and something we have not tried before in recent times,” he told reporters. “This is a unique set of circumstances.”