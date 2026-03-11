Russia giving Iran ‘specific advice’ on drone tactics to strike US, Gulf targets: report

Russia is helping Iran with advanced drone tactics from its war in Ukraine to hit US and Gulf nation targets in the Middle East, CNN reports citing a Western intelligence official.

“What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS [drone] targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine,” the official has said, not wanting to be identified discussing sensitive intelligence.

While the official declined to specify the exact tactical help, Russia has used Shahed drones against Ukraine in waves, with multiple drones flying together and changing course regularly to elude air defences.

