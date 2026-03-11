E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Opec confirms big Saudi oil production hike ahead of Iran war, holds forecasts steady

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:31pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has said that Saudi Arabia sharply increased oil production in February ahead of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and kept its forecasts for relatively strong global oil demand growth this year, according to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia increased its oil output and exports as part of a contingency plan in case any US strike on Iran disrupts supplies from the Middle East, sources familiar with the plan had said in February.

Opec, in a monthly report on its website, said that Saudi Arabia told Opec its oil supply to the market in February was 10.111 million barrels per day (bpd) while production was 10.882 million bpd.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe